David Quinn knows all about Keith Kinkaid, the Farmingville native who came on to play goal in relief of starter Alexandar Georgiev in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

"I know him way back to his Union [College] days and coached him in the World Championships [in 2016], so I'm pretty familiar with him,’’ Quinn said Sunday night, after Kinkaid stopped 16 of 18 shots in 42:46 and kept the Rangers in the game for a while against the Penguins. "I've always thought him to be a good goalie.’’

With Igor Shesterkin out with a groin injury, Quinn had a decision to make regarding who should start Sunday’s game. Georgiev had played in Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Devils in Newark, and the coach wrestled with the question of whether to come back with the Russian on the second night of the Rangers’ first back-to-back of the season, or turn to Kinkaid, the former Devils goalie who signed a two-year contract with the Rangers in October.

Ultimately, he started Georgiev, in an effort to give him "an opportunity to go back-to-back, and get in a little bit of rhythm.’’ But when the Penguins scored three goals in a 61-second span late in the first period, Quinn lifted Georgiev and inserted Kinkaid, at 17:14 of the period, to make his Rangers debut.

Kinkaid, who has been on the taxi squad all season — except for when he went down to the AHL to play two games for the Rangers’ Hartford farm team — didn’t face his first shot until 4:10 of the second period. That was a breakaway attempt by Jake Guentzel, which he turned aside with his left pad. He would go on to stop the first 14 shots he saw before Evgeny Malkin finally beat him on an odd-man rush off a pretty feed from Kasperi Kapanen at 13:57 of the third. Zach Austin-Reese jammed in a rebound at 16:37 to make it 5-1.

Now Quinn has a decision to make again. The Rangers finish their two-game set against the Penguins on Tuesday, and if Shesterkin isn’t ready to return, then Quinn will choose whether to give Kinkaid a chance to start for the first time as a Ranger, or come back with Georgiev, who allowed three goals on six shots Sunday.

Quinn wasn’t willing to say Sunday night which goalie he was leaning toward starting, and the Rangers were off on Monday. But the coach made it clear that he has confidence in the 31-year-old Kinkaid, so it is possible he could make his first start since November 2019, when he was playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kravtsov nearing Rangers

Traktor Chelyabinsk trails two games to one in its best-of-seven KHL first-round playoff series against Salavat Yulaev following Sunday’s 4-0 loss. Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov, who had two goals and an assist in the first two games of the series, had two shots on goal. Kravtsov is set to join the Rangers after the conclusion of the playoffs.