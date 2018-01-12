GREENBURGH, N.Y. — As the Rangers prepare for three Metropolitan Division games in a row after their bye week, center Kevin Hayes is unlikely to play in the first one when the Blueshirts host the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

Hayes practiced on Friday after coming in for treatments on a lower-body injury sustained in the loss to Las Vegas on Sunday. But coach Alain Vigneault said the chance of him playing was “50-50 or maybe less than that, it could change.”

If Hayes, (9-8-17 in 42 games) doesn’t dress, J.T. Miller will probably move from wing to center, resulting in lines that differed from Friday’s practice.

Hayes, who missed nearly the entire second and third periods after a check into the end boards by defenseman Nate Schmidt in the first, was not available to the media after practice.

“I really thought coming into (Friday) he’d be ready to play, but I’m not 100 percent sure, so we’re going back to the drawing board,” Vigneault said.

Rookie Vinni Lettieri, who has a goal and assist in three games with the Rangers since his call up from Hartford, will be a winger on one of the lines, and Pavel Buchnevich on another after being a healthy scratch in Las Vegas.

“We’ve been a little slow on the finishing part, we’ve got a couple guys who need to finish five-on-five,” said Vigneault. “We need, especially our second unit, to give us something on the power play. I think everybody understands we’re facing playoff hockey right now.”

The defense pairs will be unchanged from Sunday’s game against the Golden Knights: Ryan McDonagh-Nick Holden; Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk; Marc Staal-Steven Kampfer. Brendan Smith will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. “The first half hasn’t been what we expected, he hasn’t been the same player we saw last year,” Vigneault said. “Last game I like the way Kampfer and Marc played with and without the puck.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start Saturday in the opener of a back-to-back set. The Rangers, who are in a wild-card berth, three points ahead of the Islanders with a game in hand, then visit Pittsburgh on Sunday before hosting the Flyers on Tuesday.

Yhe power play, which has slipped to 17th in the league, has to click, said the first-unit’s quarterback, Kevin Shattenkirk.

“The penalty kill is doing their job. We need to make sure we are operating from both sides, not just getting the puck to Mika (Zibanejad) and shooting,” he said, “it’s me getting my shots through to make other teams respect that . . . and really just having that net-front presence, getting rebounds.”