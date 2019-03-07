DETROIT – Having decided to bring forward Lias Andersson back into the lineup after he sat out Tuesday’s game in Dallas, Rangers coach David Quinn opened a spot in the lineup for Andersson on Thursday by scratching defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Red Wings. Brendan Smith, the veteran defenseman who had been playing as a winger on the fourth line, dropped back to defense to take Shattenkirk’s spot next to Brady Skjei.

It was the second time Shattenkirk has been scratched this season. He was previously scratched in the fourth game of the season.

Quinn said he’d noticed “a little bit of slippage’’ in Shattenkirk’s play of late.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I think he’s been frustrated with his power-play play, and I think he’s putting a little bit too much pressure on himself and I think sometimes that affects the rest of his game,’’ Quinn said.

Quinn also said fourth line forward Boo Nieves had played well enough that he deserved to stay in the lineup when Andersson came back in, and Smith did as well.

“That always plays a role in it, too, what other people are doing,’’ Quinn said. “And Boo had a really good night [Tuesday].’’

Smith, who the Rangers acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline in 2017, played against the Red Wings for the first time since he was traded to the Rangers.

Blue notes

D Marc Staal, who missed practice Wednesday in Dallas because he was battling the flu, skated briefly in the morning and was able to play. Staal is one of three players to have played in each of the Rangers’ games this season, with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider being the others… D Freddie Claesson and F Connor Brickley were the other scratches . . . The Red Wings played their first home game since the death of Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay. A red No. 7 was painted behind each goal and there were No. 7 posters on each seat. The center ice video board played a tribute video to Lindsay during the first TV timeout.