GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an issue that has bothered him since early October.

Shattenkirk, the New Rochelle native who signed a four-year deal as a free agent last summer, hasn’t lived up to expectations, and this could explain why.

The defenseman said Friday that after a meeting with team doctors on Thursday, the decision was made to operate and that there was no specific timeline, but that he wanted to have it done now so he would not miss the entire season.

“It’s something I’ve had all season and have been trying to play through,” he said, “and looking at all the options, it’s the right time to have surgery and handle it before it becomes something that you have to do later at a crucial part of the season,” he said.

Shattenkirk, who has five goals and 18 assists, said the knee has been painful.

“The training staff has done a tremendous job to help me manage the pain,” Shattenkirk said. “What really has been the X-factor… has been that it limits me off the ice as far as training… and I feel my left leg is starting to get a lot weaker and not allowing me to play my game. Recently, it’s been something that’s really been glaring.

“It’s tough, thinking about this year. You want everything to go perfectly. I’ve been trying to battle through this, I’ve been worried about a lot more things, trying not to disappoint a lot of people. I feel like what I was putting out on the ice I wasn’t giving the guys the best I have.”

Shattenkirk received a cortisone shot at the beginning of the season, which started to wear off “in about eight to 10 weeks” he said, and tried a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection during the bye week . . . it just hasn’t responded the way we hoped it would.”

Anthony DeAngelo, 22, a righty, was called up from Hartford and will join the team on the four-game western trip that starts Saturday in Denver. DeAngelo, who came from Arizona in the Derek Stepan-Antti Raanta trade last summer, has been had two goals and 13 points in 29 AHL games.