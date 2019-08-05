It didn’t take long for Kevin Shattenkirk to find a new home.

The former Rangers defenseman agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced on Monday. The Rangers had bought out the final two years of Shattenkirk’s deal, which had an annual average value of $6.65 million, on Thursday after the New Rochelle native spent two disappointing seasons with his hometown club.

The right-shooting Shattenkirk, 30, was slowed by a knee injury in his first season with the Rangers. His game never rebounded, as he had two goals and 26 assists in 73 games last season.

His roster spot became more endangered as the Rangers faced a salary-cap crunch after signing marquee free agent Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5-million contract and acquiring two right-shooting defensemen: Jacob Trouba, who signed a seven-year, $56 million deal, and Jericho native Adam Fox.

The Rangers also have two remaining restricted free agents to re-sign: defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Brendan Lemieux. Left wing Chris Kreider also is entering the final season of his four-year, $18.5 million deal with an AAV of $4.625 million.

Buying out Shattenkirk will save the Rangers $5.17 million against the $81.5 million cap for 2019-20. However, it will cost the Rangers $6.08 million against the cap in 2020-21 and $1.433 million in each of the following two seasons.

Shattenkirk is just the latest in a long list of ex-Rangers to migrate to the Lightning in recent seasons, including former captain Ryan Callahan, defensemen Ryan McDonagh, Dan Girardi and Anton Stralman and forwards J.T. Miller and Brian Boyle.

The right-shooting Stralman signed a three-year, $16.5-million deal with the Panthers on July 1 after five seasons with Tampa Bay, so the Lightning do have a need on that side.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shattenkirk also has played for the Avalanche, Blues and Capitals after being selected 14th overall by Colorado in 2007.