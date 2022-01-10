LOS ANGELES – It’s starting to get weird for the Rangers, who are finally beginning to go through the COVID-19 madness that has affected so many other teams around the NHL.

Kris Knoblauch, the coach of the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford, was scheduled to be running the bench for the Rangers in their late game Monday against the Los Angeles Kings. Knoblauch was called up by the Rangers Sunday to take the place of coach Gerard Gallant, who entered COVID protocol that day.

Knoblauch, 43, is in his third year coaching Hartford, and this is the second time he’s had to come in and run the Rangers because of COVID. He got called up last season to serve as acting head coach when then-coach David Quinn, and his entire bench coaching staff, came down with COVID-19. Knoblauch went 4-2 in his six-game stint running the Rangers bench, including a stunning 9-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in his first game.

This season, Knoblauch and his staff have guided the Wolf Pack to a 15-9-2-2 record in 28 games. His record overall with Hartford is 60-38-9-7.

For days, Gallant had been saying he didn’t know, on a nightly basis, who might be missing from his lineup because of being in COVID protocol. And on Sunday, while talking to the media about getting star forward Artemi Panarin back from a bout with COVID, Gallant warned that there was no telling who might be out on Monday. That was little more than an hour before the Rangers announced that Gallant himself had entered protocol.

Up to now, the Rangers mostly hadn’t been hammered by losing too many players at one time to the virus. Ryan Strome had it in October and Greg McKegg had it in late November-early December. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid had it, while with Hartford, in early December. With the NHL going to enhanced protocols and more frequent testing as more and more players around the league started coming down with the virus, Patrik Nemeth, Ryan Lindgren, Alexandar Georgiev, Jarred Tinordi, Kevin Rooney, Panarin, Igor Shesterkin, Julien Gauthier and Ryan Reaves have all spent time in protocol, as has assistant coach Mike Kelly and now Gallant.

Shesterkin, Gauthier and Reaves are currently in protocol. Whether anyone else would join them Monday wouldn’t be known until the team took the ice for warmups.

All those players in COVID protocol is why the Hartford trio of Tim Gettinger, Jonny Brodzinski and Morgan Barron got to play in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. All three players had been called up from Hartford and placed on the Rangers’ taxi squad, and eventually got moved to the active roster.

With Panarin, Gauthier and Reaves in protocol – and Dryden Hunt on injured reserve with an upper-body injury – the Hartford trio played together as a fourth line Saturday against Anaheim. Barron had an assist on Ryan Lindgren’s first goal, and Gettinger played a part in that one as well, using his 6-6, 220-pound frame to provide a screen of goalie Anthony Stolarz.

The three played well enough to draw praise from Gallant after the game.

"I loved them,’’ he said. "They played great. They kept it simple; forechecked well, they had scoring chances. Gettinger was a big screen on that on the Lindgren goal.’’

Gettinger, who has eight goals, 16 points in 21 games with Hartford this season and one assist in 10 career NHL games before Monday, admitted it was easier for himself, Barron and Brodzinski to mesh together just because of their Hartford connection.

"Me, Mo and Jonny played with each other down there before, and we just kind of did what we had to do coming into the lineup: Just work hard, and be physical.’’

Milestone for Lindgren

Lindgren was scheduled to play in his 150th career game Monday.