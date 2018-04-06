GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The future is almost here for the Rangers.

One game remains in this lost season for the Blueshirts, as they close out 2017-18 Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia against the Flyers, who still need one point to secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, beating out Florida.

The Rangers will have to do their duty to the NHL and to the Panthers and try their best to win against a division opponent who will be coming hard for that point. “This is their whole season,’’ Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said Friday of the Flyers.

But the Rangers’ primary focus must be on themselves, and their own future. To that end, Vigneault said, he most likely will be tweaking his forward lines, in an effort to get 19-year-old center Lias Andersson some quality ice time with some of the team’s better offensive players.

Andersson, who has averaged 11:23 of ice time in his six games, had 9:26 Thursday, playing on the fourth line against the Islanders. At practice Friday he skated between wingers Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello.

The first of two first-round picks for the Rangers in last summer’s draft (No. 7 overall), Andersson made an immediate splash, scoring his first NHL goal in his debut, in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden Mar. 26.

In six games overall, he has a goal and an assist and a plus-1 rating. And though he’s been less spectacular than his fellow teenager and fellow 2017 first rounder Filip Chytil (No. 21 overall) Andersson has played well enough to have his coach and teammates excited about what they think he’ll be able to contribute next season.

“Who knows what the team’s going to look like, but I think both of the kids, here, they’re looking good,’’ said goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who played hockey in Sweden with Andersson’s father, Niklas, and who will start Saturday against the Flyers. “And they’re at an age where you improve a lot in a year. You soak everything in, you get the feedback and you get stronger and faster, and you’re still learning the game. So you see a lot of upside there. I think they’re ready for next year, but it’s up to them to prove it.’’

Andersson acknowledged he’s far from a finished product.

“I feel like I’ve got a couple more steps to take,’’ he said. “I want to be comfortable with the puck, carrying it up ice, be a little bit more fast — faster and stronger. I will work on that over the summer.’’

Lundqvist thinks playing in this handful of games this season will help both Andersson and Chytil (one goal, two assists, minus-2 in 13:07 average ice time over eight games) in their development.

“For me, when you start a new season, you need a couple games to get feedback, so you know what you need to work on,’’ Lundqvist said. “If you don’t get those games, you’re kind of wondering, ‘OK, am I fast enough? Am I strong enough?’ When you get games, that’s when you get your feedback. You watch the video, you say, ‘OK, I need to work on this, and this.’

“There’s so many things that, just by playing a few games, helps a lot.’’

Notes & Quotes: Lundqvist was chosen the local media’s MVP and Jesper Fast was named the Player’s Player, as voted by his teammates . . . LW Chris Kreider will play for Team USA in the World Championships May 4-20 in Denmark.