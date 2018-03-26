The Rangers, who have been looking to the future for several weeks now, took another step in that direction Sunday by calling up their two 2017 first-round draft picks from Hartford of the AHL.

Forwards Lias Andersson, 19, and Filip Chytil, 18, should be available for the Rangers’ next-to-last home game against the Capitals on Monday night.

Andersson, a Swede who was the seventh overall pick last year, had five goals and nine assists in 24 games for the Wolf Pack this season. Before joining Hartford, the 6-foot, 204-pounder played in 22 Swedish Hockey League games, totaling seven goals and seven assists.

Chytil, a 6-2, 202-pound Czech who was the 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft, had 11 goals and 20 assists in 45 games for the Wolf Pack. He played in two games with the Rangers early this season.

“I think I’ve improved my game,” Chytil told NYRangers.com. “Everything is different here than in Europe. I’ve had to adjust my style for the U.S. It didn’t take so long, so I’m glad.”

Chytil said the North American game is faster than what he was accustomed to.

“Everything is faster, especially in the offensive zone,” he said. “It’s a little harder than playing in the Czech league because there are many older players, and it’s not so fast. It’s much different.”

The Rangers have seven games remaining in what has been their least successful season in more than a decade. They have spent the final weeks giving young players chances to showcase themselves and gain experience. Now they have two more.