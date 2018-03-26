TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil recalled by Rangers

Blueshirts call up their two 2017 first-round draft picks from AHL Hartford.

The New York Rangers' two first round selections

The New York Rangers' two first round selections in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Rangers, who have been looking to the future for several weeks now, took another step in that direction Sunday by calling up their two 2017 first-round draft picks from Hartford of the AHL.

Forwards Lias Andersson, 19, and Filip Chytil, 18, should be available for the Rangers’ next-to-last home game against the Capitals on Monday night.

Andersson, a Swede who was the seventh overall pick last year, had five goals and nine assists in 24 games for the Wolf Pack this season. Before joining Hartford, the 6-foot, 204-pounder played in 22 Swedish Hockey League games, totaling seven goals and seven assists.

Chytil, a 6-2, 202-pound Czech who was the 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft, had 11 goals and 20 assists in 45 games for the Wolf Pack. He played in two games with the Rangers early this season.

“I think I’ve improved my game,” Chytil told NYRangers.com. “Everything is different here than in Europe. I’ve had to adjust my style for the U.S. It didn’t take so long, so I’m glad.”

Chytil said the North American game is faster than what he was accustomed to.

“Everything is faster, especially in the offensive zone,” he said. “It’s a little harder than playing in the Czech league because there are many older players, and it’s not so fast. It’s much different.”

The Rangers have seven games remaining in what has been their least successful season in more than a decade. They have spent the final weeks giving young players chances to showcase themselves and gain experience. Now they have two more.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Knicks' Trey Burke (23) is fouled as he Burke hits career-high 42, but Knicks fall in OT
Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Kanter close to hiring agent to chase endorsements
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird looks on during Bird to undergo ankle surgery, miss 6-8 weeks
This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Miami After Jets rescind offer, Suh agrees on deal with Rams
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks Maccagnan says he’s content with No. 3 overall pick
Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the Ex-Hofstra player dies after collapsing in G League game