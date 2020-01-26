TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Lias Andersson loaned by Rangers to Swedish Hockey League team HV71

Lias Andersson of the Rangers plays the puck

Lias Andersson of the Rangers plays the puck against the Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 29. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

The Rangers on Sunday announced they have loaned center Lias Andersson to Swedish Hockey League team HV71, the club he had been playing for when the Rangers chose him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Andersson, 21, returned to Sweden last month after requesting a trade from the Rangers. He made the Rangers out of training camp, but was stuck in a fourth-line role, averaging fewer than 10 minutes per game, when the Rangers eventually sent him to their AHL Hartford affiliate on Nov. 17. At the time, he had played 17 games for the Rangers, and recorded one assist. He played 13 games in Hartford, scoring four goals, with one assist, before he requested a trade and then left the team.

Initially, the team suspended him, but after he gave an interview to a Swedish reporter in which he hinted at mental health issues, Rangers president John Davidson told reporters on Jan. 10 that he wished to speak directly with Andersson. On Tuesday, Andersson practiced with a second-division Swedish club, Kungalvs IK, a team for which he had played youth hockey, and Sunday the Rangers loaned him to HV71, where he can get back to playing games. HV71 has 17 games remaining in the SHL season.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Filip Chytil has nine goals this season after Rangers' Chytil, Kakko progressing while playing together
Mets manager Luis Rojas takes a picture with Mets players who know Rojas say he's a good pick for the job
Mets Robinson Cano speaks to the press at Mets' Cano, Diaz look forward to healthy, productive 2020
Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds aloft the VInce Glauber: Eli's Hall of Fame worthiness is open to debate
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates against Jonathan For Kreider, Barzal, NHL All-Star Game is top-shelf experience
Damyean Dotson of the Knicks takes a shot Confident Dotson, Knicks prepare to face struggling Nets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search