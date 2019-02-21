The Rangers called up forward Lias Andersson from their AHL Hartford team on Thursday afternoon.

The move was announced after coach David Quinn said in his media briefing after the morning skate that his intention was to dress forwards Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes, and defenseman Adam McQuaid for Thursday night’s game against the Wild at Madison Square Garden. But the addition of Andersson opened up the possibility that Quinn may reverse course and sit Zuccarello, Hayes and McQuaid, all of whom are expected to be traded before next Monday’s trade deadline.

“We’re going to put the best lineup we can tonight and march forward. Until I’m told differently,’’ Quinn said when asked if it was possible Zuccarello, Hayes and McQuaid might be scratched as a precaution, to avoid possibly getting injured before the deadline.

An hour or so later, the Rangers recalled the 20-year-old Andersson, who had six goals and 14 assists in 36 games for Hartford. Andersson had one goal and three assists in 21 games in an earlier stint with the Rangers.

With 20-year-old Brett Howden on injured reserve, Andersson’s recall gives the Rangers 13 forwards and eight defensemen on the active roster. If they decide to sit Zuccarello, Hayes and McQuaid, they would be able to dress 18 skaters if they use an 11-forward, seven-defensemen configuration – an alignment they used for four straight games before they went with the more conventional 12 forwards and six defensemen against Carolina on Tuesday.

Neal Pionk, who missed the Carolina game after taking a stick in the eye on Sunday in Pittsburgh, and Freddie Claesson, who was scratched against Carolina after returning to the lineup in Pittsburgh following a 13-game absence with a shoulder injury, would return to the lineup – along with Andersson – if the Rangers decide to sit McQuaid and go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.