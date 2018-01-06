GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rangers coach Alain Vigneault didn’t see first-round draft pick Lias Andersson throw his silver medal to a fan in the crowd after Sweden lost to Canada in the World Junior Championship final, but he had some opinions on it Saturday.

“Everything I’ve heard about Lias is he’s a real competitive young man,” he said. “Probably losing in the last minute, something was a little bit overwhelming at the time . . . I haven’t seen it, but I’ve been told. You want your players to compete, to be competitive, to not like to lose. All that part I like about it.”

After a pause, a writer asked: “Is there a grey area?” and Vigneault said: “Behavior, conduct? He’s a young man, but he wants to win, so that’s real positive.”

Andersson had said the fan “wanted it” more than he did, having won two silver medals in previous tournaments for younger players.

Zuccarello out sick

Mats Zuccarello missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Coyotes. “He’s sick, a little under the weather,” Vigneault said. Rookie Vinni Lettieri drew into the lineup for his second NHL game.

The first line remained the same as in Friday’s practice: Pavel Buchnevich-Mika Zibanejad-J.T. Miller, and right wing Jesper Fast moved to the second line with Michael Grabner and Kevin Hayes. Rick Nash and Jimmy Vesey flanked David Desharnais and Lettieri took Fast’s spot on the fourth line with Boo Nieves and Paul Carey.

Stepan faces Rangers again

Center Derek Stepan, who played for the Blueshirts for seven seasons before being traded during the summer, said he thought returning to Madison Square Garden on Oct. 26 and seeing the scoreboard tribute would be more difficult than Saturday night.

“I think that first time was going to be the hardest, ripping that band-aid off,” he told reporters. “I should be able to keep my legs in the first period, rather than swimming out there like I did.”

After a slow start, Stepan was 8-17-25 in 42 games and had five points in his last five games.