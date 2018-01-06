TODAY'S PAPER
Clear Good Evening
Clear Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Alain Vigneault on Lias Andersson: He wants to win, that’s a real positive

The Rangers coach commented after the team’s top prospect threw his silver medal to a fan in the crowd after Sweden’s loss in the WJC final.

Sweden forward Lias Andersson skates past Canada goalie

Sweden forward Lias Andersson skates past Canada goalie Carter Hart during the first period in the gold medal game of the world junior hockey championships, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rangers coach Alain Vigneault didn’t see first-round draft pick Lias Andersson throw his silver medal to a fan in the crowd after Sweden lost to Canada in the World Junior Championship final, but he had some opinions on it Saturday.

“Everything I’ve heard about Lias is he’s a real competitive young man,” he said. “Probably losing in the last minute, something was a little bit overwhelming at the time . . . I haven’t seen it, but I’ve been told. You want your players to compete, to be competitive, to not like to lose. All that part I like about it.”

After a pause, a writer asked: “Is there a grey area?” and Vigneault said: “Behavior, conduct? He’s a young man, but he wants to win, so that’s real positive.”

Andersson had said the fan “wanted it” more than he did, having won two silver medals in previous tournaments for younger players.

Zuccarello out sick

Mats Zuccarello missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Coyotes. “He’s sick, a little under the weather,” Vigneault said. Rookie Vinni Lettieri drew into the lineup for his second NHL game.

The first line remained the same as in Friday’s practice: Pavel Buchnevich-Mika Zibanejad-J.T. Miller, and right wing Jesper Fast moved to the second line with Michael Grabner and Kevin Hayes. Rick Nash and Jimmy Vesey flanked David Desharnais and Lettieri took Fast’s spot on the fourth line with Boo Nieves and Paul Carey.

Stepan faces Rangers again

Center Derek Stepan, who played for the Blueshirts for seven seasons before being traded during the summer, said he thought returning to Madison Square Garden on Oct. 26 and seeing the scoreboard tribute would be more difficult than Saturday night.

“I think that first time was going to be the hardest, ripping that band-aid off,” he told reporters. “I should be able to keep my legs in the first period, rather than swimming out there like I did.”

After a slow start, Stepan was 8-17-25 in 42 games and had five points in his last five games.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives into the SBU secures win on Sturdivant trey, Yeboah steal
DeMarre Carroll of the Nets dunks against the Already ailing, Carroll injures knee
Kyrie Irving of the Celtics puts up a Nets battle but lose a close one to Celtics
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks reacts after Knicks to face Smith, point guard they could have drafted
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz speaks with members Giants may have to wait to interview Schwartz