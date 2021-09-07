TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers re-sign defenseman Libor Hajek

Libor Hajek #25 of the New York Rangers

Libor Hajek #25 of the New York Rangers moves Michael McLeod #20 of the New Jersey Devils out of the crease during the third period at the Prudential Center on April 13, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

The last bit of summer business is over for the Rangers, who on Tuesday announced they had signed restricted free agent defenseman Libor Hajek to a one-year contract. CapFriendly.com reported it is a two-way deal, worth $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the minor league level.

Hajek, 23, played in 44 games for the Rangers last season (two goals, two assists, 10 penalty minutes, +2) but will face a challenge to make the roster this season with the arrival of 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist and free-agent additions Patrik Nemeth and Jarred Tinordi.

Hajek, a 6-2, 203-pound native of Smrcek, Czech Republic, was acquired by the Rangers from Tampa Bay as part of the Ryan McDonagh-J.T. Miller trade at the 2018 deadline. He was originally a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2016.

The Rangers open development camp for rookies and prospects at their MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, N.Y., on Friday. Training camp opens Sept. 23.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, steps away
Rudolph went from PUP to top dog for Giants right now
The Yankees' Derek Jeter doubles in the 5th
The Hall of Fame induction wait is over for Derek Jeter
Brooks Kriske of the Yankees walks to the
Yankees routed by Blue Jays for third straight loss
Jets head coach Robert Saleh during training camp
Glauber: Saleh's debut as Jets coach all about his players
Luis Gil of the Yankees reacts on a
Gil draws start for Yanks on Wednesday vs. Blue Jays
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in
Rieber: If you paid to see this one, you have my sympathy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?