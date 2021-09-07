Rangers re-sign defenseman Libor Hajek

The last bit of summer business is over for the Rangers, who on Tuesday announced they had signed restricted free agent defenseman Libor Hajek to a one-year contract. CapFriendly.com reported it is a two-way deal, worth $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the minor league level.

Hajek, 23, played in 44 games for the Rangers last season (two goals, two assists, 10 penalty minutes, +2) but will face a challenge to make the roster this season with the arrival of 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist and free-agent additions Patrik Nemeth and Jarred Tinordi.

Hajek, a 6-2, 203-pound native of Smrcek, Czech Republic, was acquired by the Rangers from Tampa Bay as part of the Ryan McDonagh-J.T. Miller trade at the 2018 deadline. He was originally a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2016.

The Rangers open development camp for rookies and prospects at their MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, N.Y., on Friday. Training camp opens Sept. 23.