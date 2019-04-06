PITTSBURGH – With Alexandar Georgiev starting in both ends of the season-ending back-to-back, Henrik Lundqvist finished with 52 appearances, the third fewest in his career. Only in the 2012-13 lockout season, in which he played 43 (of the team’s 48) games, and the 2014-15 season when he was limited to 46 regular season games because of a broken blood vessel in his neck did he have fewer appearances.

Lundqvist’s 18 victories were the fewest he’s ever had in his 14 seasons – ending an NHL-record streak of 13 straight seasons of 20 or more wins – and his goals against average (3.07) and save percentage (.907) were the worst of his career. He finished the season with 449 career wins, failing in his last six efforts to get to 450.

DeAngelo misses finale

Tony DeAngelo sat out the final game of the season because of a lower body injury that nearly kept him out of Friday night’s game.

“He probably shouldn’t have played last night, but he did,’’ said coach David Quinn of DeAngelo, who had been a game-time decision for Friday and ended up playing 21:50 in the game and took the final shot for the Rangers in the shootout (he was stopped by Sergei Bobrovsky).

DeAngelo, who was a healthy scratch 20 times, ended up with 4 goals, 26 assists and 30 points in 61 games, with 77 penalty minutes. Entering the final game, he led the team in penalty minutes – among players who spent the entire season with the club – and he led the team’s defensemen in assists and points. He also had the highest plus/minus of any player who spent the whole season with the team (plus-6).

Blue notes

With DeAngelo out, Freddie Claesson returned to the lineup, appearing in his 37th game. He missed 22 because of injuries. D John Gilmour and RW Vinni Lettieri were the other scratches. Boo Nieves returned to the lineup… The Rangers will hold their breakup day Sunday.