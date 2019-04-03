Henrik Lundqvist’s frustration level has been getting higher and higher with every loss, and it was really high for the Rangers icon after Monday’s loss to the Devils in New Jersey left him winless in his last five starts. He is stuck on 449 career victories, which ranks sixth on the all-time wins list.

After that game, Lundqvist spoke about how he understood the Rangers’ need to play backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev, and he went on and on about how well Georgiev has played, and how the rookie has deserved all the ice time he has been commanding. But, Lundqvist admitted, it has been quite an adjustment for him to have to try and keep his mental focus and maintain his sharpness despite his limited playing time.

Rangers coach David Quinn said after the Devils game he might start Lundqvist in two of the Rangers’ three remaining games in an effort to try and get the Swedish goaltender to 20 wins. Lundqvist was 18-22-10 entering Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Garden, and his NHL-record streak of 13 seasons with at least 20 wins each season was in jeopardy.

But after this season, Lundqvist, now 37, can’t just assume he’ll play 75 percent of the Rangers’ games, as he usually does. According to Quinn, the goalie may have to figure out how to deal with a new normal.

“I think, throughout people’s careers, they have to adapt and make adjustments to their games,’’ Quinn said at Wednesday’s morning skate. “And he’s no different than a defenseman or a forward. Some forwards are put in top-6 roles throughout their career, and all of a sudden, they’re on the third or fourth line and they have to adapt. And then maybe they get a chance to get back on the top two lines. Same thing with a defenseman. That position’s no different. I think every player, no matter what stage they are in their career, they have to have an adaptability to their game, or they’re going to have a hard time. I think that’s what Hank’s going through right now.’’

Lundqvist has been the Rangers’ No. 1 goaltender – and best player – for 14 seasons. But the 23-year-old Georgiev (13-13-3, 2.95 GAA, .912) has shown much promise, and Igor Shestyorkin, the Russian who is also 23 and in the final year of his KHL contract, appears set to come to North America next season. What that means for Lundqvist, whose 3.05 goals-against average and .908 save percentage are the worst of his career, is unknown.

Quinn said he thought Lundqvist was very good against the Devils, making 37 saves in the Rangers’ 4-2 loss (one goal was an empty-netter).

“I thought that’s the best he’s looked in a while,’’ Quinn said. “It’s been a hard year for everybody. We’ve talked about his frustration level, and how he thinks it’s affected his play. But the way he looked the other night, we want to give him another crack at it. And he feels good, he’s in a good mindset.’’

Notes & quotes: Rookie forward Filip Chytil sat out the game after taking a check at the end of the Devils game that appeared to injure his right shoulder. Quinn said Chytil was “OK, but not good enough to play,’’ but he listed him as “day-to-day’’ and said it was possible the 19-year-old could play this weekend, when the Rangers finish the season with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday… F Pavel Buchnevich, who sat out Monday’s game after an accidental hit near the end of Sunday’s game against Philadelphia returned to the lineup… Mika Zibanejad was named the winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award and presented with the trophy before the game… D John Gilmour returned to the lineup, replacing Freddie Claesson.