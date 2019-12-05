TODAY'S PAPER
Marc Staal, Greg McKegg held out of Rangers lineup against Blue Jackets

Rangers center Greg McKegg skates against the Washington

Rangers center Greg McKegg skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
COLUMBUS, Ohio  – Neither defenseman Marc Staal nor forward Greg McKegg, both of whom practiced fully on Wednesday and both of whom made the trip, were in the lineup in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets. Staal missed his 13th game following surgery on his right ankle Nov. 8; McKegg missed his fifth game with a lower body injury suffered in the 6-5 win over the Canadiens in Montreal Nov. 23.

Neither player was ready to play, coach David Quinn said.

“They're both in similar situations, with those lower body injuries, and might take a little bit more time than you would envision,’’ Quinn said. “And you know, the after the practice yesterday, I just didn't feel like either of them looked game ready just quite yet. But they're getting closer.’’

Both players skated in the morning and Quinn didn’t rule either out for Friday’s home game vs. Montreal.

“We’ll just see,’’ Quinn said.

But an injury to defenseman Libor Hajek, who left the game after the first period with a sprained knee, likely will force Staal back in on Friday. Hajek had been the most likely candidate to come out of the lineup to make room for Staal anyway. The 21-year-old rookie had played in every game this season.

Lemieux scores on top line

For the second time in three games, Brendan Lemieux got the assignment of playing left wing on the top line, with Mika Zibanejad. Kaapo Kakko was the third member of the line.

“I think he creates space for his linemates,’’ Quinn said of Lemieux. “He's got the skill -- enough skill to complement his hardness and his speed. You know if I'm (his teammate) I want Brendan Lemieux on my line to create some space for me. He's done a good job.’’

Lemieux scored the Rangers’ first goal, banging in a pass from behind the net from Zibanejad with eight seconds left in the first period to tie the score, 1-1… Micheal Haley was the team’s healthy scratch.

