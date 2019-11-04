Coach David Quinn stuck with the same lineup for the third straight game, which meant veteran defenseman Marc Staal, an alternate captain and the team’s second-longest tenured player, was a healthy scratch for the third straight game.

Quinn said at Monday’s morning skate, though, that Staal, 32, soon will be returning to the lineup.

“He's going to get in,’’ Quinn said. “We need him . . . Circumstances haven't allowed him to get back in, [but] the plan wasn't to have him sit three, that's for sure. He's going to get back in.’’

Staal, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2005, was scratched for the first time in his career last Tuesday and Quinn inserted 21-year-old rookie Ryan Lindgren against Tampa Bay. Lindgren had an assist that night as the Rangers beat the Lightning, 4-1, and the Minnesota native has played well in his first two games, posting a plus-2 rating in two wins. With things going so well, Quinn was asked why he would need to force Staal back in the lineup.

“Because he's a good defenseman,’’ he said. “He's a big piece of what we have here this year. You know, he's a guy that's influential in the locker room; he's a good player. And, you know, the way things happened, he happened to be the guy that came out after the Bruins game [a 7-4 loss Oct. 27]. And we're just in the situation. But we're going to need him.’’

Notes & quotes: Greg McKegg was the other scratch for the Rangers . . . Not a fan of morning skates, Quinn admitted he had one Monday because the Rangers had won each of their last two games after having one. However, he said, with a laugh, “We didn't have one against Nashville so we might need to throw that theory out the window.’’ The game against the Predators was an afternoon game . . . The Rangers will hold an outdoor practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park at noon on Saturday. It is open to the public . . . Before the game, a moment of silence was observed for former NHL vice president Jim Gregory and former Ranger Dean Prentice.