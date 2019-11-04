TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Alternate captain Marc Staal a healthy scratch for third straight game

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal skates against the Bruins

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal skates against the Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

Coach David Quinn stuck with the same lineup for the third straight game, which meant veteran defenseman Marc Staal, an alternate captain and the team’s second-longest tenured player, was a healthy scratch for the third straight game.

Quinn said at Monday’s morning skate, though, that Staal, 32, soon will be returning to the lineup.

“He's going to get in,’’ Quinn said. “We need him . . . Circumstances haven't allowed him to get back in, [but] the plan wasn't to have him sit three, that's for sure. He's going to get back in.’’

Staal, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2005, was scratched for the first time in his career last Tuesday and Quinn inserted 21-year-old rookie Ryan Lindgren against Tampa Bay. Lindgren had an assist that night as the Rangers beat the Lightning, 4-1, and the Minnesota native has played well in his first two games, posting a plus-2 rating in two wins. With things going so well, Quinn was asked why he would need to force Staal back in the lineup.

“Because he's a good defenseman,’’ he said. “He's a big piece of what we have here this year. You know, he's a guy that's influential in the locker room; he's a good player. And, you know, the way things happened, he happened to be the guy that came out after the Bruins game [a 7-4 loss Oct. 27]. And we're just in the situation. But we're going to need him.’’

Notes & quotes: Greg McKegg was the other scratch for the Rangers . . . Not a fan of morning skates, Quinn admitted he had one Monday because the Rangers had won each of their last two games after having one. However, he said, with a laugh, “We didn't have one against Nashville so we might need to throw that theory out the window.’’ The game against the Predators was an afternoon game . . . The Rangers will hold an outdoor practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park at noon on Saturday. It is open to the public . . . Before the game, a moment of silence was observed for former NHL vice president Jim Gregory and former Ranger Dean Prentice.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants cornerback Sam Beal makes a catch during Giants CB Beal just wants to get on the field
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants against Glauber: Giants' rookies gain key playing experience
The Yankees' Didi Gregorius reacts after flying out Yankees don't extend qualifying offer to Gregorius
Nets guard Caris LeVert dunks against the Pistons Atkinson on defensive reasons for sitting LeVert
Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey checks Islanders center Anders Isles to make Barclays season debut amid 9-game win streak
Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a Will Adam Gase be one-and-done as Jets coach?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search