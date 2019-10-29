TODAY'S PAPER
Marc Staal scratched for Rangers' game against Lightning

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers scratched defenseman Marc Staal for tonight's game against Tampa Bay.

Staal, the second-most senior Ranger, behind goaltender Henrick Lundqvist, was left out of the lineup for the game at Madison Square Garden. Taking his place in the lineup is 21-year-old rookie Ryan Lindgren, who was called up from AHL Hartford on Monday.

Staal, 32, scored the first goal of the season for the Rangers, and has that one goal, no assists and six penalty minutes in nine games. His plus/minus rating is even, but he has been a favorite whipping boy for Rangers fans on social media. His rating in advanced statistics is generally poor.

Staal, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2005, has played 849 career games, scoring 41 goals, with 136 assists and 422 penalty minutes.

