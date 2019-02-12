TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers trade Marek Mazanec to Vancouver for seventh-round pick

Rangers goaltender Marek Mazanec deflects the puck during

Rangers goaltender Marek Mazanec deflects the puck during the third period against the Devils on Sept. 17, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Photo Credit: AP/Bill Kostroun

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
WINNIPEG – The Rangers on Tuesday traded goaltender Marek Mazanec, who had been playing on their AHL Hartford team, to the Vancouver Canucks for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020. It is their second trade in a week, after they dealt enforcer Cody McLeod to Nashville last Wednesday, also for a seventh-round pick in 2020.

Vancouver was in desperate need of a goaltender after No. 1 goalie Jakob Markstrom missed Monday’s 7-2 loss to San Jose with what the Canucks described as tightness in his lower body. With backup goaltender Thatcher Demko out with a knee injury, the Canucks were forced to play 19-year-old Michael DiPietro, whom they called up on an emergency basis from junior hockey when Demko went down last week.

The Canucks had no other goalie in their organization on an NHL deal. As they headed off for a three-game trip to California that begins Wednesday in Anaheim, they needed to do something to bring in a goalie with professional experience.

Mazanec, 27, joined Hartford midway through last season after leaving his KHL team, and played 20 games for the Wolf Pack. He re-signed with the Rangers last summer as a free agent as cover in case Alexandar Georgiev didn’t win the Rangers’ backup job to Henrik Lundqvist. He played 20 games for Hartford this season, posting a 7-8-4 record with a 3.01 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

