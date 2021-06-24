Former Rangers captain Mark Messier, who led the Blueshirts to their 1994 Stanley Cup championship, has been hired by ESPN as a studio analyst for the network as it begins its second run of presenting NHL hockey this fall.

A Hockey Hall of Famer, Messier, 60, won six Stanley Cups and was a 15-time All-Star in his 25-year NHL career. He has signed a multiyear agreement, ESPN announced Thursday.

"The game of hockey, and the NHL, have afforded me enormous opportunity,’’ Messier said in the release announcing his hire. "The NHL is beginning a new era with ESPN and the Walt Disney Company . . . and I am thrilled to be a part of the team.’’

ESPN and TNT will split coverage of the NHL next season, replacing NBC and NBC Sports. Messier will serve as an analyst for broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN-Plus, and Hulu. Messier’s fellow Hall of Famer and former Edmonton Oilers teammate, Wayne Gretzky, will serve as a studio analyst for TNT.