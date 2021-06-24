TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Mark Messier joins ESPN as studio analyst for NHL broadcasts next season

Rangers great Mark Messier meets with the media

Rangers great Mark Messier meets with the media prior to the at Madison Square Garden on February 8, 2019 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Former Rangers captain Mark Messier, who led the Blueshirts to their 1994 Stanley Cup championship, has been hired by ESPN as a studio analyst for the network as it begins its second run of presenting NHL hockey this fall.

A Hockey Hall of Famer, Messier, 60, won six Stanley Cups and was a 15-time All-Star in his 25-year NHL career. He has signed a multiyear agreement, ESPN announced Thursday.

"The game of hockey, and the NHL, have afforded me enormous opportunity,’’ Messier said in the release announcing his hire. "The NHL is beginning a new era with ESPN and the Walt Disney Company . . . and I am thrilled to be a part of the team.’’

ESPN and TNT will split coverage of the NHL next season, replacing NBC and NBC Sports. Messier will serve as an analyst for broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN-Plus, and Hulu. Messier’s fellow Hall of Famer and former Edmonton Oilers teammate, Wayne Gretzky, will serve as a studio analyst for TNT.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees celebrates his
Popper: Resurgent Yanks have to beat Red Sox now
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers
How can the Mets address their starting rotation needs?
Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge of
Yankees have everything in good working order in rout of Royals
Rangers goalies coach Benoit Allaire during practice at
Rangers goaltending coach Allaire to oversee goalie development
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz stands behind his
Trotz's Game 7 advice to Isles: Embrace the moment
Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning warms
Best: Game 7 drama revolves around the fate of Kucherov
Didn’t find what you were looking for?