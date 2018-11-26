David Quinn still insists that forward Mats Zuccarello is nothing more than day-to-day with the nagging groin injury that has bothered him for nearly three weeks, but the veteran right wing has been held out of the lineup for the second straight game and the eighth time in 10 games.

“Yeah, it just didn’t respond the way we anticipated, so after talking with the trainers, we feel it’s better to just hold him out,’’ Quinn said of Zuccarello. “When you’re dealing with this type of injury, it’s unpredictable – probably the most unpredictable [type] of injury you can have. The good news is, we don’t think it’s serious, but we’re just taking it day by day.’’

For the second straight game, 20-year-old Tim Gettinger will take Zuccarello’s place in the lineup. Gettinger was called up Friday, after the Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia, and made his NHL debut the next day against Washington. He was sent back down to Hartford after the game but was called back up a day later when the Rangers realized Zuccarello would not play Monday.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Monday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Garden, and that meant a lot to Quinn.

“I lost my father in 2010 to cancer,’’ Quinn said. “I’m obviously a huge supporter in this cause.’’

DeAngelo returns

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo is back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday against Washington. Fredrik Claesson will sit out after playing in eight straight games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeAngelo, a South Jersey native who grew up a Flyers fan, said he was thrilled to be in the starting lineup Friday in Philadelphia, when he had 30 or so friends and family attending the game. Asked if any of his friends would have yelled the standard obscenity that Flyers fans yell when the opposing starters are introduced, DeAngelo smiled and said his friends would not have.

“The rest of the crowd did, I guess,’’ he said. “I didn’t hear it. I know that’s what they do, though. I used to go to the games as a kid.’’