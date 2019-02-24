WASHINGTON – Mats Zuccarello made an immediate impact for his new team, the Dallas Stars, by scoring a goal and getting an assist in his debut Sunday afternoon in Chicago. But he also was injured, however, apparently suffering a broken right arm after blocking a shot in the third period of the Stars’ 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The Stars officially listed Zuccarello as having an upper-body injury, but the ex-Ranger told reporters he thinks he broke his arm blocking a shot by Chicago’s Connor Murphy. The Stars said they would send Zuccarello back to Chicago for further evaluation, but the team said he would be out four weeks.

Zuccarello, who was traded by the Rangers to the Stars late Saturday for a conditional second-round pick in 2019 and conditional third-round pick in 2020, assisted on a goal by Alexander Radulov at 11:35 of the first period to put the Stars up 1-0 and then scored his first goal as a Star at 1:44 of the second period to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Zuccarello’s old team – playing without him, and without forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Adam McQuaid, who were left out of the lineup again – put up a fight, figuratively and literally (there was one fight in the game, and many confrontations and pushing and shoving and harsh words) against the Stanley Cup champions, before falling in overtime, 6-5.

The Rangers twice rallied from two goals down, the second time doing so on Brady Skjei’s second goal of the game, with 30.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Evgeny Kuznetsov jammed in a loose puck under Henrik Lundqvist with 39.6 seconds left in the five-minute overtime to give the Capitals the win.

Jimmy Vesey, who took Zuccarello’s spot on the No. 1 line for the Rangers, had a goal and an assist, while Skjei scored two goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career. Chris Kreider and Vladislav Namestnikov had the other goals for the Rangers. Nicklas Backstrom (2), Michal Kempny, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored the other goals for the Caps.