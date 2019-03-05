DALLAS — It’s not as if Mats Zuccarello didn’t know he was going to be traded. In the last year of his contract and the Rangers in full rebuild, the 31-year-old Norwegian could read the handwriting on the wall well before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

“I kind of knew this summer, almost, it was going to happen,’’ Zuccarello said Tuesday, after the Stars’ morning skate as Dallas prepared to host Zuccarello’s old team, the Rangers. “But when you get closer and closer to it, it becomes a reality. And I was kind of — not sulking — but I was sad about it for a long time.

“So when it really happened, it was almost like . . . you can let your shoulders down and relax, and now it’s happened, there’s nothing you can do about it,’’ he said. “Just go and have fun. I was real excited to get to Dallas.’’

The Rangers traded Zuccarello to Dallas on Feb. 23 for a pair of draft picks — a second-rounder this summer that will become a first-rounder if the Stars make the playoffs and win two rounds — and a third-rounder in 2020 that will become a first-rounder if Dallas signs Zuccarello to a long-term contract when he becomes a free agent July 1.

The day after the trade, Zuccarello made his debut for the Stars, and he was having a splendid debut, with a goal and an assist in the first two periods of the game.

“He elevated our whole team,’’ Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said of Zuccarello. “He made other players excited to play. And everybody wanted to play with him. A true sign of someone who makes his teammates better is everyone wants to play with him. And everyone did that night.’’

But then Zuccarello suffered a broken right arm near the end of the second period, blocking a shot. He had surgery Feb. 26 and the timetable was he would be out four weeks from that point, meaning he wouldn’t get the chance to play against his old team, and his old friends, when the Rangers came to Dallas. Zuccarello said his brother and stepfather had actually ordered tickets to the game.

“They were going to watch me play, and I think they ordered in the second period, and I got hurt at the end of the second period,’’ Zuccarello said. “So it sucks that I can’t play it. But I’ll be watching, and I’m still excited to have the guys here.’’

Zuccarello said he had dinner with some of his old teammates Monday night, and he went to say hello to the Rangers’ training and equipment staff after the morning skate. However hard it may have been to talk about leaving the Rangers after nine seasons, he still managed to throw some jibes at his old buddies, Henrik Lundqvist and Mika Zibanejad. He said he had seen the video of Lundqvist, choking up and unable to speak when asked for his reaction to the Zuccarello trade.

“He’s a good actor,’’ Zuccarello deadpanned, drawing big laughs from the crowd around him.

Of Zibanejad, he said, “We stay in touch. I mean, Mika, he misses me like I was his boyfriend. He Facetimes me every day.’’

Zuccarello had kind words to say about the Rangers fans, who have professed their love for him on social media.

“They took me in, and . . .they pushed me and made me who I am today,’’ Zuccarello said. “Same with my teammates and all of the good players I played with. It’s a lot of memories, and you try not think about it too much, because it’s over. It’s something that when you retire, or something like that, you look back at and really cherish. But right now, I’m still in the game and I’m enjoying Dallas right now and getting to know my new teammates and excited to be on a good team.’’