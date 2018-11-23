PHILADELPHIA — Forward Mats Zuccarello returned to the lineup on Friday after missing six of the previous seven games with a groin injury. He played 15 minutes, 29 seconds, 2:55 of that on the power play, and was a minus-3.

Zuccarello took the place of Cody McLeod, who suffered a broken hand in a fight in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the Islanders. He started the game in McLeod’s spot in the lineup, at left wing on the fourth line, with center Lias Andersson and right wing Steven Fogarty.

By the end of the first period, he was playing on the first line with center Mika Zibanejad and right wing Jesper Fast. Coach David Quinn said the plan all along was to start Zuccarello on the fourth line and move him up during the game.

“There was a lot of uncertainty’’ about Zuccarello’s health, Quinn said. “He was very confident that he was going to be able to play and be a full go, but I wanted to put him in a situation where he could ease into it a little bit, because it’s a tricky injury. And I feel like he felt good enough where we could put him where he belonged.’’

With Zuccarello moving up, Vladislav Namestnikov dropped down to the third line with center Brett Howden and right wing Ryan Strome. Left wing Jimmy Vesey dropped down to the fourth line to play with Andersson and Fogarty.

Notes & quotes: Brendan Smith sat out a second straight game as Quinn dressed the same six defensemen he used against the Islanders. Smith has been a healthy scratch for five of the past seven games . . . Strome had a second-period fight with Travis Konecny, who had a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) . . .

After the game, the Rangers called up forward Tim Gettinger, 20, from AHL Hartford. Gettinger, a 6-6, 220-pounder who has seven goals (tied for the team lead) and four assists in 20 games for the Wolf Pack, is in his first professional season after playing for Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL. He was the Rangers' fifth-round pick in 2016.