Mats Zuccarello traded by Rangers to Stars

Hours after the Rangers knocked off their Hudson River rivals, the Devils, 5-2, in an emotional Saturday afternoon game at Madison Square Garden, the Blueshirts pulled the trigger on a trade that shipped away fan favorite forward Mats Zuccarello, sending him to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a second round pick in this summer’s NHL draft and a third rounder in 2020.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the second rounder would become a first round pick if the Stars win two playoff rounds and the third rounder would also become a first round pick if Dallas re-signs Zuccarello, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun tweeted that the Rangers are retaining 30 percent of the remainder of Zuccarello’s $4.5 million salary.

The deal was announced shortly after 9 p.m., and it is the first big one for the Rangers, who are also expected to trade away forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Adam McQuaid – and maybe others – before Monday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline. All three players are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this summer, and all were held out of the game against the Devils.

“Like we talked about before the game – we all knew this day was a possibility,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said in his postgame press conference. “It doesn’t make it less emotional.’’

The Rangers, who had played poorly in Thurday’s 4-1 home loss to Minnesota – in which Zuccarello, Hayes and McQuaid had all played – spoke in the locker room afterward about how difficult it was to play the game knowing the three players would most likely be leaving the team.

“It’s not easy,’’ Mika Zibanejad said when asked how hard it was to play through the emotions surrounding the trades that seemed imminent. “I think everyone has their own way of dealing with it. Personally, I think last game (Thursday) was a little bit of the same feeling, knowing that this could happen. Especially [Zuccarello] … a really good friend of mine, and not seeing him being a part of the team before the game, and being out there with us, it’s – the same goes for [Hayes] and [McQuaid]. It’s tough.’’

With the three players scratched against the Devils, the Rangers were forced to once again go with a lineup featuring 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Defenseman Brendan Smith played left wing on the fourth line, with Boo Nieves and Connor Brickley.

Jimmy Vesey, playing in Zuccarello’s spot on the Zibanejad’s right wing, scored the game’s first goal, just as a penalty to the Devils’ Brett Seney was expiring at 4:48 of the first period. Ryan Strome, assuming Hayes’ No. 2 center role, made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 8:54, and Chris Kreider made it 3-0 with his 25th goal of the season at 14:23.

“We kind of talked about it before the game,’’ Zibanejad said. “Just try to block out those thoughts, and try and fight the emotion a little bit, by just going out there and playing. I thought we came out strong, (the Devils) took a couple penalties, we got the opportunities on the power play and capitalized on that, and got off to a good start and kind of put the game away a little bit in the first.’’

The Devils eventually got on the board on a goal by Kenny Agostino at 2:20 of the third, but Brady Skjei’s first goal in 28 games made it 4-1 at 11:08. Andy Greene scored for the Devils at 12:59 to make it 4-2, but Strome’s second goal – an empty-netter – accounted for the final score.