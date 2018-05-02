TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers sign Michael Lindqvist from Swedish Hockey League

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers have a lot of work to do this offseason, and on Wednesday they signed free-agent righthanded forward Michael Lindqvist.

Lindqvist, a 5-11 and 176, scored 20 goals with 14 assists in 33 games this season for Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Lindqvist, 23, drew interest from several NHL clubs this season. He is something of a power play specialist, and his 10 power play goals this season were second-most in the SHL.

His 1.03 points per game ranked sixth in the league, and second among players 24 or younger. He had two goals and one assist in two playoff games for Farjestad, which he joined this season after seven years in the AIK organization at the youth and professional levels.

