Things were looking pretty bleak for the Rangers after they were shut out by the Boston Bruins Thursday. They had lost three in a row, had slipped to nine points out of a playoff spot, and were perilously close, it seemed, to being finished as far any realistic chance of making the playoffs.

But then, Artemi Panarin returned to the lineup for Saturday’s game, and the whole team seemed to get a lift. The Rangers dominated the Bruins, 4-0, and suddenly their outlook, as they return home for a pair of games at the Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers Monday and Wednesday, is much brighter.

However, while Panarin being back in the lineup certainly made the Rangers a much better team, the most exciting development Saturday for the Rangers had to be the game Mika Zibanejad had. Playing between his two longtime linemates, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich, Zibanejad was the kind of driving force Saturday that he had simply not been for most of the season. He had two assists and was a plus-3 in 20:48 of ice time. Kreider had a goal and an assist.

"We've been in this situation before this year, where, all of a sudden, it looked like our season may be slipping away,’’ coach David Quinn said. "Having (Panarin) in the lineup certainly gave us a jolt, but I also loved Mika's game. Mika certainly was the dominant player we all know he's capable of being. Kreider was outstanding. Buchnevich was outstanding. I thought (Ryan) Strome had a strong game. And I could go up and down the lineup.’’

For most of the season, Zibanejad hardly resembled the player who scored 41 goals in 57 games last season. He had a handful of effective games before Saturday, but the production simply had not been there. He had missed all of training camp after contracting COVID-19, so maybe that was the reason, but the bottom line was that the three goals and 11 points he has in 26 games this season is not enough from the team’s No. 1 center.

It was always going to be a tall order for the Rangers – the youngest team in the league – to make the playoffs this season, especially in the current format, where the entire, 56-game season takes place exclusively within the stacked East Division. Their chances of making the playoffs are virtually nil without Panarin and Zibanejad playing like they did last season, and for most of the season, it didn’t look like Zibanejad would hold up his end of the bargain.

But if Saturday’s game was an indication that Zibanejad is about to turn things around, then maybe the Rangers can dream about getting back into the playoff hunt.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Zibanejad won’t allow himself to start talking about turnarounds, though. Every good game he’s had has sparked hope that maybe he’s about to be his old self again, and he hasn’t sustained it yet.

"You can't look ahead,’’ he said after Saturday’s game. "We’ve got to keep improving . . . and keep doing the good stuff that we did today.

"We’ve got to find a way to string a couple of these kind of games together,’’ he said.