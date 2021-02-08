Rangers coach sees signs of Mika Zibanejad getting ready to break out

First-line center Mika Zibanejad is still getting over the effects of having had the coronavirus but looks as though he is starting to come around, Rangers coach David Quinn said.

"I think he's still working through [recovering from the virus] a little bit,’’ Quinn said before Monday’s game against the Islanders. "But, you know, he's just off to a slow start. And he and I've talked about it. He's acknowledged that he's a little frustrated, but there are definitely signs that he's coming out of it — not only what we saw in the game the other night [an assist on Pavel Buchnevich’s empty-net goal vs. Washington], but yesterday's practice.’’

Quinn said Zibanejad, 27, has always been an "outstanding’’ player in practice, and he had not been that for most of the early part of this season. But that is changing.

"He would always jump out at you with practice,’’ Quinn said. "Not only how hard he played but the things he was doing. And you start to see that more and more, with each passing practice.’’

Entering Monday, Zibanejad was one of five players tied for seventh in team scoring, with three points (1-2-3).

Blue notes

Monday was the third anniversary of "The Letter" sent by Rangers’ management to the fans that officially announced the team’s decision to rebuild . . . D Brendan Smith, who turned 32 on Monday, missed his second game with an upper-body injury but practiced Sunday and is close to returning, Quinn said. Forward Colin Blackwell (upper body) skated Monday morning. D Jack Johnson (groin) has not skated but is making progress . . . Smith is one of seven players on the roster (Libor Hajek, Alexandar Georgiev, Kaapo Kakko, Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba are the others) who have birthdays in February.