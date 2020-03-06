GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- How did Mika Zibanejad spend the day after authoring a bit of Rangers franchise history?

By going to work.

“This doesn’t change anything for me, really,” Zibanejad said after practice Friday.

Zibanejad scored five goals in the Rangers’ 6-5 win over the Capitals at Madison Square Garden Thursday night, joining Don Murdoch and Mark Pavelich as the only players in franchise history to score five goals in a game. And, according to the organization, Zibanejad is the first player in the league since Sergei Fedorov in 1996 to score five goals in a game including the overtime game-winner.

“My dad and my girlfriend are obviously here,” Zibanejad said. “So it was a special night, be able to share it with them and then go home and just kind of reflect.”

As the Rangers push for the organization’s first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season, Zibanejad has been a key contributor. In 54 games this season, he has a career-high 38 goals and 33 assists.

His production has increased exponentially since the start of the calendar year. Zibanejad has 22 goals and 18 assists in 2020, including 11 goals and nine assists in 15 games in February. That earned him the league’s second star of the month honors.

“I didn’t know he was this good when I took the job,” coach David Quinn said.

An argument can be made that he is among the league’s elite center-icemen, as his 38 goals is third-most behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews (46) and Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (43). His 71 points trail only Draisaitl (110), Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (95), Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (88), Matthews (79), and Buffalo’s Jack Eichel (77).

“He’s got such passion for the game. He wants to be the best player he can possibly be. He comes every day and works hard. He’s everything you want in your best player,” Quinn said. “It’s so important for an organization when you’ve got your best player approaching the game the way he does, not only in games but in practices."

Notes & quotes: The Rangers will conclude their regular-season series with the Devils on Saturday night at the Garden. After a 5-2 defeat on Oct. 17 at the Prudential Center, the Rangers won the next two meetings, 4-0 on Nov. 30 and 6-3 on Jan. 9. “They’re one of our rivals,” Quinn said. “We need to come completely focused mentally, and ready to go physically and be willing to pay a price to win a hockey game.” ... The Rangers enter the game three points behind Columbus for the first wild-card slot, and just two back of the Islanders in the second wild card. “The fact that we’re in this situation really speaks volumes to the makeup of our team,” Quinn said. “We’re playing with a little bit of a snarl right now and not backing down which is a big part of having success in this league. You better have an attitude.” ... Igor Shesterkin participated in practice, and Quinn did not rule out that the rookie goaltender could play against the Devils. The game would be the first for Shesterkin since suffering a broken rib in a car accident in Brooklyn on Feb. 23.