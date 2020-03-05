If the Rangers end up making the playoffs this spring, then Mika Zibanejad should be handed the Hart Trophy, as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. Because he will have gotten them there – with one unbelievable and unstoppable performance Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, when he scored an amazing five goals, including the winner, as the Rangers beat the Washington Capitals, 6-5, in overtime.

Zibanejad became the third player in Rangers history to score five goals in a game, joining Mark Pavelich (1983) and Don Murdoch (1976).

The Rangers (36-27-4) blew four one-goal leads, but each time, Zibanejad got it back for them. The final one came 33 seconds into overtime as the Rangers snapped their three-game losing streak and pulled within two points of the Islanders for the second wild-card spot.

Alexander Georgiev made 29 saves for the Rangers.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice in third period to tie the score each time. After Zibanejad had put the Rangers up 4-3, Ovechkin scored to make it 4-4. And then, after Zibanejad made it 5-4, Ovechkin scored with 42.9 seconds left to make it 5-5, and force the overtime.

The Rangers got three power plays late in the third period. The first came when Lars Eller shoved Brendan Smith headfirst into the boards. It could have been a major for hitting from behind, but instead it was called roughing, and the Rangers’ power play had a ton of great chances before Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov (33 saves) managed to get a stoppage in play by shaking his helmet off his head without apparently being hit or interfered with in any way.

Then, just as that penalty expired, John Carlson was sent off for cross-checking Brendan Lemieux, and as that penalty was expiring, Eller was sent off for high-sticking Jacob Trouba. It was on that one where the Rangers finally broke through, with Zibanejad scoring his fourth goal, at 18:18, on the rebound of a Kaapo Kakko shot.

Zibanejad’s third goal of the game, just 12 seconds into the third period, had put the Rangers ahead, 4-3, but Alexander Ovechkin’s 46th goal of the season – and the 704th of his career – tied it at 9:22.

Georgiev started for the fifth time in the last six games, since Igor Shesterkin has been out with a broken rib suffered in a Feb. 23 car accident.

“I think he’s done a great job,’’ Quinn said of Georgiev. “He’s had a good year.’’

Of course, in his last start, Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues, Georgiev gave up a bad goal that turned out to be the deciding goal in the Rangers’ 3-1 loss. But Quinn said he didn’t think Georgiev would be haunted by that goal.

“I’ve loved how he’s rebounded from anything like that – any little adversity,’’ Quinn said. “He’s a mentally tough kid, and I’m not worried about that affecting him in any way, shape or form.’’

The 24-year-old was put to the test early, though. Former Ranger Carl Hagelin took a pass from Nick Jensen and, from the bottom of the right wing circle, wheeled and fired a bad-angle shot that beat Georgiev on the inside post to make it 1-0, Washington, at 7:05 of the first period.

However, Washington’s Nic Dowd was sent off for tripping 27 seconds after that, and Zibanejad scored on the ensuing power play, re-directing a shot by Artemi Panarin behind Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov to tie it, 1-1, at 9:01.

Zibanejad’s second goal, on a delayed penalty at 5:29 of the second period, would give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but the lead would not last long. Ilya Kovalchuk, acquired by the Capitals from Montreal at the trade deadline, scored his first goal for Washington, coming off the bench and walking into a one-timer from the right faceoff dot that beat Georgiev on the near post at 12:01.

Tony DeAngelo finished a gorgeous pass from Artemi Panarin at 14:42 to put the Rangers back in front, 3-2, but that lead was even more short-lived, as Michal Kempny fired a long shot that was tipped in front by Garnet Hathaway 16 seconds later to tie it at 3-3.