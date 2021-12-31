TAMPA —For Barclay Goodrow, 2021 went out with a bigger bang than he could have ever imagined.

On the last day of the year, Goodrow, the Rangers forward and former Tampa Bay Lightning player, was presented with his Stanley Cup ring by his old team, then celebrated with a Welcome Back tribute video on the center ice scoreboard and a standing ovation by the Lightning fans in the Rangers’ New Year’s Eve game against the Lightning.

And if that wasn’t enough, Goodrow then scored two goals for his new team and the Rangers won the game in a shootout, defeating the Lightning, 4-3, when Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal of the tiebreaker.

"The win felt great,’’ Goodrow said, with a wide-eyed, almost disbelieving expression. "The standing ovation was something else. It was one of those moments where I'm just thinking to myself, what is this life? Here I am, a member of the New York Rangers, and I'm coming back here, you know, two-time Stanley Cup champion, and I'm getting a video tribute on the Jumbotron… it's something beyond my wildest dreams.

"You know, growing up as a kid, you dream of making it to the NHL, but I mean, I couldn't have dreamt of this.’’

"It was a perfect ending to the story for him,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Goodrow, who won two Cups with the Lightning but was traded to the Rangers in the summer.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Goodrow said the Rangers had talked on Thursday about the need to beat an elite team at some point. Through the first 31 games of the season, the Rangers (20-8-4) had put together a nice start for themselves, but they hadn’t quite measured up against the top teams.

"We've fared pretty well against teams that are out of out of a playoff spot or below us in the standings,’’ Goodrow said. "But against teams that are above us, or, considered one of the top teams, we haven't fared so well. So, we wanted to come out strong tonight.’’

They didn’t, though. Even with Tampa Bay (21-8-4) coming off a 9-3 loss Thursday to their instate rival, the Florida Panthers, and playing without No. 1 goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (COVID protocol), the Rangers were outshot 10-3 in the opening period and trailed 1-0 on Steven Stamkos’ power-play goal at 18:21 of the period.

But Tampa Bay’s No. 2 goalie, Brian Elliott, made two dreadful gaffes in the second to hand the Rangers two goals and a lead. First, he went behind his net to play the puck and, when pressured by Julien Gauthier, tried to clear it and instead put it right on the stick of Alexis Lafreniere, who scored into an empty net to tie it at 5:30.

Then, with the Lightning on a power play, Elliott came way out of his net to play a puck near the left boards. With Goodrow pressuring, Elliott played it cross-ice to the right wing, where Greg McKegg got to it first and passed it to Goodrow, who scored a shorthanded goal to put the Rangers up 2-1 at 14:30.

Ross Colton beat Igor Shesterkin (25 saves) to tie it for Tampa with 2:29 left in the second period, but Goodrow’s second goal, a tip-in of a shot by K’Andre Miller, put the Rangers ahead, 3-2, at 13:35 of the third.

The Lightning pulled the goalie and scored with the extra skater when Corey Perry jammed in a rebound with 1:57 left in regulation. The Rangers had a chance to win it when Victor Hedman was penalized for shooting the puck over the glass with 1:14 left in regulation time, but the power play could not convert, and the game went to overtime, and then a shootout.

Shesterkin saved all three Lightning attempts, and Zibanejad scored on the Rangers’ third shot to win it.



