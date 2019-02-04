Mika Zibanejad, who scored or assisted on every one of the Rangers’ goals last week, was named by the NHL as its third star of the week.

Zibanejad, the center of the red-hot first line for the Rangers, had three goals and three assists in three games last week, including his second career hat trick (and first as a Ranger) in Thursday’s 4-3 win against the Devils. The 27-year-old scored the game-winning goal with 4:36 remaining in the game, and added an assist on Chris Kreider’s goal. On Saturday, Zibanejad had two assists, setting up goals for Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes, the latter on a power play.

The only game in which Zibanejad didn’t score in the week was the 1-0 loss to the Flyers in the first game back from the NHL All Star break last Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets center Jack Roslovic was named the first star of the week and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was selected as the second star.

The Rangers got together at Henrik Lundqvist’s place to watch the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s the third time we did the Super Bowl,’’ Lundqvist said. “It’s nice. We get everybody together and watch the game.’’

Though the game was a snoozer, it didn’t seem to bother anyone.

“At least it was a tight game,’’ Lundqvist said. “At least it made it a little exciting, I thought. It was all defense, but it’s good enough.’’

Blue notes

Cody McLeod was the lone scratch as the Rangers opted to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards. McLeod had played in 15 straight games since returning from a broken hand that caused him to miss 14 games. In all, he’d played in 21 straight games when healthy. The last time he’d been scratched was Nov. 9 against Detroit … D Freddie Claesson, out since he suffered a shoulder injury Jan. 12 against the Islanders, skated with the team at the morning skate, wearing a red, no-contact jersey.