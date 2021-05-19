TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers hire Mike Grier as hockey operations advisor

Mike Grier of the Buffalo Sabres skates against

Mike Grier of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on April 16, 2011. Credit: Getty Images/Paul Bereswill

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury has made his first hire.

The team announced Wednesday that Mike Grier, a college teammate of Drury’s at Boston University and an NHL player for 14 seasons, has been hired as a hockey operations advisor. Grier takes the place of Brian Leetch, who resigned as an advisor last week.

Drury, who is currently serving as GM of the U.S. team for the World Championships, also is in the process of interviewing candidates for the vacant head coaching position for the Rangers. He reportedly has been granted permission to interview former Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, and has an interview set up with former Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet.

Grier, who scored 162 goals and 383 points playing for the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks, served as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils from 2018 to 2020. Before that, he was a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks. He will work with prospects in the Rangers organization, including players at AHL Hartford.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders in
Isles still got the split in Pittsburgh without points from Barzal
A shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust gets
Isles can't overcome early deficit in Game 2 loss to Pens
Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu follows through on
Yankees go on muscle, give Rangers a beatdown
Mets' Jonathan Villar, right, is greeted by Tommy
Hunter ecstatic after 1st major-league hit . . . in 14th season
Tomas Nido #3 of the Mets reacts with
Nido's HR in ninth gives Mets victory over Atlanta
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese, left, slides into the
Best: Trotz's next call in goal will be crucial for Islanders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?