Rangers hire Mike Grier as hockey operations advisor

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury has made his first hire.

The team announced Wednesday that Mike Grier, a college teammate of Drury’s at Boston University and an NHL player for 14 seasons, has been hired as a hockey operations advisor. Grier takes the place of Brian Leetch, who resigned as an advisor last week.

Drury, who is currently serving as GM of the U.S. team for the World Championships, also is in the process of interviewing candidates for the vacant head coaching position for the Rangers. He reportedly has been granted permission to interview former Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, and has an interview set up with former Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet.

Grier, who scored 162 goals and 383 points playing for the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks, served as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils from 2018 to 2020. Before that, he was a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks. He will work with prospects in the Rangers organization, including players at AHL Hartford.