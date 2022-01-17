GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Morgan Barron isn’t blind. He can see what’s happening with the Rangers right now.

Injury, and a bunch of guys going into COVID-19 protocol, had forced them to bring up some reinforcements from Hartford to fill in on the just-completed road trip to Las Vegas, California and Philadelphia. Barron was one of those, and he and the other callups all played well, helping the team put together a 3-2 road trip that put them into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

But now, the Rangers are getting players back from protocol, and injury, too. And the callups are giving way. Forward Anthony Greco, who played a strong game in his Rangers debut Thursday in the 3-0 win over San Jose, was returned to Hartford on Sunday. Forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger were moved off the active roster and onto the taxi squad.

Barron remained on the active roster Monday, and centered the fourth line in practice. But forward Dryden Hunt practiced and looked ready to come off injured reserve in time for Wednesday’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. And forwards Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere are both eligible to exit COVID protocol in time for that game as well.

So Barron is well aware his time on the roster could be expiring.

"That's obviously how things work,’’ he said. "But it's been such a crazy last couple of weeks, with guys coming in and out of the lineup, that I think this is the least I've been concerned about it. Now, I just kind of show up to the rink and go out and practice. And however the chips fall, so be it.’’

Barron’s hope is that he’s made an impression on management and coach Gerard Gallant during his time in the lineup. He played the final four games on the trip, and had an assist in the 4-1 win over Anaheim. In his six games with the club this season, he’s won 18 of 27 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Gallant said he’s liked what he’s seen from Barron.

"He's played really well, worked hard, doing everything we asked,’’ the coach said. "We’re not sure who we're going to have for Wednesday yet, obviously, with Goodrow and ‘Laffy.’ So we'll wait and see and take it one day at a time. But [Barron] can play all three forward positions, so that that makes him a valuable player for us.’’

Barron came up and played the final five games at the end of last season, when the Rangers were more or less playing out the string. This year, making the playoffs appears to be a legitimate possibility, though, and Barron was asked where he could see himself fitting in on a team like that.

"I'm still trying to figure that out,’’ he said. "I'm feeling more and more comfortable with every game. So I feel like I can be a player who, hopefully, comes along for the run and can make a difference in those games late in the season and in the postseason.’’

Notes & quotes: Center Ryan Strome did not practice. The Rangers said it was "maintenance’’ for Strome.