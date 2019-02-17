TODAY'S PAPER
Defenseman Neal Pionk forced out after taking high stick from Sidney Crosby

Coach David Quinn said Pionk, who apparently is OK, was held out for "precautionary reasons." Crosby was assessed a double-minor for high sticking.

Rangers' Neal Pionk (44) is helped off the

Rangers' Neal Pionk (44) is helped off the ice after a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
PITTSBURGH – Neal Pionk is apparently OK after he took a stick in the eye from Sidney Crosby in the final minute of the second period. The defenseman left the game with 12.3 seconds left in the period and did not return. After the game, Rangers coach David Quinn said Pionk was held out for “precautionary reasons.’’

Crosby was assessed a double-minor for high sticking. The Rangers did not score on the four-minute power play.

As it happened, the Rangers had dressed seven defensemen for the fourth straight game, and so, after Pionk got hurt, Brendan Smith – who had been playing left wing on the fourth line – was able to drop back on defense to take Pionk’s place. Smith had done the same thing Friday in Buffalo after Brady Skjei left that game midway through the second period with a right knee injury.

Claesson replaces injured Skjei

Skjei, who the Rangers have said was day-to-day, was held out of the lineup, and was replaced by defenseman Freddie Claesson, who made his return from a dislocated right shoulder suffered Jan. 12 in a game in Brooklyn against the Islanders. Claesson played 17:30 and had one shot on goal, one blocked shot and an even plus/minus rating . . . RW Jesper Fast was scratched because of the flu, and replaced by rookie Filip Chytil, who had been a healthy scratch in Buffalo.

Quinn: Referee apologized

Quinn said referee Francois St. Laurent approached him after the second period and apologized for his work in the first two periods.

“They did come over after the second, he came over to me and said, ‘Listen, I had a bad first two periods… I made bad calls. I’ll be better in the third,’’’ Quinn said. “So, I’ve got a lot of respect for that. Listen, we’re all human; we all make mistakes. They’re not going out there trying to make mistakes. That’s why I try to control my emotions. I know it’s a quick game, and these guys have hard jobs. And overall, they do a really good job. So, I give them a lot of credit for saying that.’’

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

