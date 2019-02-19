RALEIGH, N.C. – Neal Pionk took the ice at the Rangers’ optional morning skate Tuesday and talked publicly for the first time about taking a stick from Sidney Crosby in the eye in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh. The defenseman admitted it was a scary incident.

“There was a shot from the point, I went to retrieve the puck,’’ Pionk recalled of the incident, which occurred in the final seconds of the second period. “He [Crosby] just tried to lift my stick up and got a little high. After that, it was just kind of a rush of emotions. I didn’t really know what was going on. It was a little scary at the moment.’’

Pionk, sporting a black eye with discoloration on the outside of his right eyelid and below the eye, said he immediately closed his eye so tightly that it wasn’t until he got back to the training room, and athletic trainer Jim Ramsay opened his eye that he could see the light in the room.

“It could have been a lot worse,’’ Pionk said.

Pionk said he got one stitch in the eyelid and the rest of the cut was glued. He said his eye has been feeling better every day, and he saw the eye doctor Monday and his vision is “all good.’’ He said he will have talk to Ramsay and coach David Quinn to see when he will be able to play.

Pionk said he’s never had an incident involving his eye before, though he said he’s had stitches “all over my face, and in the head.’’ He said Crosby didn’t reach out to him after the incident to make sure he was OK, but there are no hard feelings.

“It was a total accident. He obviously didn’t mean to do it,’’ Pionk said. “He was just trying to lift my stick up. It just happens sometimes. It just happened to catch my eye.’’