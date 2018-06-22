DALLAS — With many more heralded names available, the Rangers pulled off the first major surprise of the 2018 NHL Draft when they selected 6-4, 184-pound right wing Vitali Kravtsov of Traktor Chelyabinsk at No. 9 overall with the first of their three first-round picks.

Kravtsov, 18, was the third-ranked European skater available, according to the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau, but his name hadn’t been mentioned often by the draft prognosticators. With Rasmus Dahlin having gone first to the Sabres and Andrei Svechnikov having gone second to the Hurricanes, the big names started to come off the board.

After all their wheeling and dealing around the trade deadline, the Rangers not only had three first-round picks (9, 26 and 28) but had seven in the first three rounds, with two in the second round and two in the third round.

With that many picks, they had ammunition to try to make deals. But through the first 17 picks, there were no deals involving first-round picks, and when the Rangers’ first pick came up, big names such as defensemen Noah Dobson and Evan Bouchard and forward Oliver Wahlstrom remained available.

But the Rangers went for Kravtsov, who had four goals and three assists in 35 games for Chelyabinsk. He eclipsed those numbers in the KHL playoffs, producing six goals and five assists in 16 games, which brought him some notice.

However, the Rangers had interest in Kravtsov long before that. Their scouts had known about him for years, and they met with him many times in the leadup to the draft.

With their second pick, the Rangers took defenseman K’Andre Miller at No. 22 overall. They traded for the 22nd pick with Ottawa, giving up 26 and 48.

Despite his relatively low scoring totals during the season, Kravtsov, who models his game after Capitals forward (and former Chelyabinsk star) Evgeny Kuznetsov, was the KHL’s Rookie of the Year. Some believed his low scoring totals had more to do with the fact that he got very little ice time with Chelyabinsk than anything else.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kravtsov, whose English is limited, said through a translator that he is a skilled playmaker who was happy to be picked by the Rangers and who hopes to play for them sooner rather than later. He loves New York, he said.

He is under contract to Chelyabinsk for one more year but has the right to buy out the final year of his KHL contract if he wants to come to North America now. He will be at the Rangers’ prospect camp next week at the Madison Square Garden Training Center.

Bouchard, by the way, was taken 10th overall by the Oilers. Wahlstrom went to the Islanders with the No. 11 pick.

The Rangers, who announced to their fans in February that the organization would be embarking on a rebuilding project, entered the draft with picks at No. 9, 26 and 28, the latter two picks the result of some aggressive trading by general manager Jeff Gorton. The No. 26 came from Boston in the Rick Nash trade and the No. 28 came from Tampa Bay in the deal that sent away forward J.T. Miller and defenseman Ryan McDonagh, the Rangers’ captain.