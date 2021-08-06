The Rangers announced Friday they have signed three restricted free agents to one-year contracts. Goaltender Adam Huska and forwards Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning all spent last season with the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team, though Gettinger, 23, played two games with the Rangers and has played eight games with the Blueshirts over the past three seasons.

Huska, 24, played college hockey for UConn before signing with the Rangers in 2019. He played in 13 games for Hartford last season, going 9-4 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. He also played in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia and played for Slovakia in the World Championships.

Gettinger, a 6-6, 218-pound left wing, scored nine goals with 10 assists in 23 games for Hartford last season.

Ronning, 23, had 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games for Hartford. He is the son of former NHLer Cliff Ronning.