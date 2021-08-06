TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers sign restricted free agents Adam Huska, Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning

Adam Huska during Rangers practice session at MSG

Adam Huska during Rangers practice session at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 28, 2017. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
The Rangers announced Friday they have signed three restricted free agents to one-year contracts. Goaltender Adam Huska and forwards Tim Gettinger and Ty Ronning all spent last season with the Rangers’ Hartford Wolf Pack farm team, though Gettinger, 23, played two games with the Rangers and has played eight games with the Blueshirts over the past three seasons.

Huska, 24, played college hockey for UConn before signing with the Rangers in 2019. He played in 13 games for Hartford last season, going 9-4 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. He also played in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia and played for Slovakia in the World Championships.

Gettinger, a 6-6, 218-pound left wing, scored nine goals with 10 assists in 23 games for Hartford last season.

Ronning, 23, had 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games for Hartford. He is the son of former NHLer Cliff Ronning.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

