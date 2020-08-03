TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 2

The Rangers played the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of their qualifying series for the NHL playoffs on Aug. 3, 2020, in Toronto.

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers celebrates
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers and Pavel Buchnevich #89 stand for the national anthem before Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

Members of the Rangers and the Hurricanes stand
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Members of the Rangers and the Hurricanes stand on the ice for the national anthem before Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

Sami Vatanen #45 of the Carolina Hurricanes shields
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Sami Vatanen #45 of the Carolina Hurricanes shields the puck from Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers during the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

Greg McKegg #14 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Greg McKegg #14 of the New York Rangers takes a shot against Henrik Lundqvist #30 during warmups before Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round against the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers looks on during warm ups before Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers warms up prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round against the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 3, 2020 in Toronto.

