The Rangers opened their practice facility Tuesday to the team’s players for small group training, as per the NHL’s Return to Play guidelines.

Players expected to take part in voluntary on- and off-ice training at the team’s training center in Greenburgh, N.Y., were Chris Kreider, Marc Staal, Adam Fox, Brendan Lemieux, Brendan Smith and Phillip DiGiuseppe.

According to the NHL's guidelines for Phase 2 of its return to play plan, players are allowed to skate and work out in groups of six or less with individual strength coaches/trainers. The groups are supposed to stay together – in order to reduce the risk of players possibly infecting multiple teammates – throughout Phase 2. And while team coaches are allowed to observe the players on ice, they are not permitted to be on ice with them when the players skate.

Since the NHL paused its season March 12, several of the Rangers’ European players went back to Europe and have been skating there, including goaltenders Henrik Lundqvist (Sweden) and Alexandar Georgiev (Finland). Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin did not go back to Russia during the pause. Panarin stayed in the New York area and is expected to join the team’s small group training in the coming days, as is forward Julien Gauthier. Shesterkin is in Florida and is skating there.

Players are not permitted to skate or work out in public facilities, but players who are outside the New York area and have been skating and working out where they are can stay there. Players who have to take some form of public transportation to return to their team’s home city – for example, players flying over from Europe – would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.

The NHL has said Phase 3 of the return to play plan – the opening of training camps for the 24 teams that will be included in the resumption of the 2019-20 season – will occur no sooner than July 10.