When the NHL trade deadline finally arrived Monday, the Rangers moved aggressively, trading away forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Adam McQuaid in separate deals that brought back two players and up to six draft picks over the next two years.

The club began Monday by shipping Hayes, their No. 2 center and third-leading scorer, to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a first round pick in 2019 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2020 (which they will get if the Jets win the Stanley Cup), plus 22-year-old winger Brendan Lemieux – the son of former Devils and Colorado Avalanche agitator Claude Lemieux. Then, about an hour before the 3 p.m. deadline, they moved McQuaid to the hyperactive Columbus Blue Jackets, getting back a fourth rounder and a seventh rounder in this summer’s draft, plus minor league defenseman Julius Bergman.

Added to the two draft picks they got from the Dallas Stars Saturday night in exchange for forward Mats Zuccarello, the Rangers got back quite a haul for their three pending unrestricted free agents: a first round pick this year; a second rounder this year, and a third next year that could both become first round picks; a possible additional fourth-rounder next year, and two young players in Lemieux and Bergman. Lemieux, who turns 23 March 15, is expected to step right into the Rangers’ lineup. Bergman, 23, will report to the Rangers’ AHL Hartford affiliate.

In all, the Rangers now possess 10 picks in this summer’s draft, including at least two – and potentially four – first rounders. That’s a nice stockpile for a club that announced a year ago it was going into a rebuilding phase, and general manager Jeff Gorton suggested it could be used to speed up the Rangers’ rebuild.

“At some point, with all of our draft picks, we’re going to have to look at the possibility of maybe moving some and getting some NHL players in here,’’ Gorton said on a conference call after the deadline. “We’ve added a lot of assets, [which] give us some flexibility. And as we move forward, we’ve got some cap flexibility, so, I think, (there is) lot of opportunity for our team to get better, hopefully in a relatively quick fashion.’’

Gorton said he did look into possibly trading some players who weren’t on expiring contracts. Forward Chris Kreider was reportedly in demand, and forward Vlad Namestnikov, acquired from Tampa Bay in the blockbuster Ryan McDonagh/J.T. Miller trade at last year’s deadline, reportedly drew some interest as well. But in the end, Gorton decided not to move anyone else. He was asked if not trading Kreider, who is under contract for one more season, meant he was committed to re-signing the 27-year-old and not moving him at next year’s deadline.

“Chris has been really good for us,’’ he said. “He’s been a great player; he’s having a great year. As far as what we’re going to do with him, he’s been a real good Ranger and we’ll leave it like that. Obviously, he’s got another year on his contract, and this summer we’ll be able to talk to him, and we’ll do that.’’

The 6-5, 216-pound Hayes had 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points in 51 games with the Rangers. The 6-4, 210-pound McQuaid had 2 goals, 3 assists and 33 penalty minutes in 36 games. Both missed time with injuries. Lemieux, a 6-1, 210-pound left-shooting left wing, has nine goals, two assists, and 64 penalty minutes in 44 games this season with Winnipeg, and Gorton said he expects Lemieux will be at practice Tuesday.

“I would think that we’re going to give him a pretty big opportunity here, with some ice time, and playing up in the lineup and see what he can do for us right away,’’ Gorton said.

Notes & quotes: In other news, the Rangers also announced they have signed forwards Cristoval “Boo’’ Nieves and Steven Fogarty to one-year contracts. Nieves’ deal is worth $700,000, according to capfriendly.com.