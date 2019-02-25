After weeks of rumors that they were talking seriously with the Winnipeg Jets about a deal for center Kevin Hayes, the Rangers finally pulled the trigger Monday morning on a deal that sends their second-line center to the Jets in exchange for a first round draft pick, a conditional fourth round pick, and 22-year-old winger Brendan Lemieux, the son of former Devils and Colorado Avalanche forward Claude Lemieux.

Hayes, 26, is the second big trade for the Rangers in the last 48 hours, following Saturday’s trade of beloved winger Mats Zuccarello to Dallas for a pair of conditional draft picks.

The Rangers are expected to pull off more deals before Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Defenseman Adam McQuaid, like Zuccarello and Hayes, is in the final year of his contract and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to be moved as well.

And, as the Rangers are in the throes of a major rebuild, other players could be moved too, as general manager Jeff Gorton continues to collect assets.

The 6-5, 216-pound Hayes, who is the Rangers’ third-leading scorer with 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points in 51 games, will yield the Rangers a first-round pick in 2019, a conditional fourth-rounder in 2022 (the condition being that the Rangers will get the pick if the Jets win the Stanley Cup) and Lemieux.

Lemieux is a 6-1, 210-pound left-shooting left wing who has nine goals and two assists in 44 games this season with Winnipeg. Lemieux, who turns 23 on March 15, is a pesty forward, like his father, who plays physically and agitates opponents. He has 64 penalty minutes and is plus-10.

The Hayes trade was reported first by TSN and later announced by the Rangers.



