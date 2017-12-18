TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
SportsHockeyRangers

Citi Field prepares for NHL Winter Classic

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The NHL has begun to turn the Mets' Citi Field into a hockey venue for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Day. The Rangers and Buffalo Sabres will play in the game.

The 53-foot, 300 ton refrigeration unit has two
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

The 53-foot, 300 ton refrigeration unit has two giant hoses located in the front with the ability to pump as much as 3,000 gallons of glycol coolant as the National Hockey League prepares Citi Field for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic held at Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017.

Giant hoses attach to the 53-foot, 300 ton
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Giant hoses attach to the 53-foot, 300 ton refrigeration unit as the National Hockey League prepares Citi Field for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic held at Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017.

Inside view of the 53-foot, 300 ton refrigeration
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Inside view of the 53-foot, 300 ton refrigeration unit as the National Hockey League prepares Citi Field for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic held at Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017.

Field view of where the rink will be
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Field view of where the rink will be as the National Hockey League prepares Citi Field for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic held at Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017.

Field view of where the rink will be
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Field view of where the rink will be as the NHL prepares Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017. for the 2018 Winter Classic on New Year's Day 2018.

Field view of where the rink will be
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Field view of where the rink will be as the National Hockey League prepares Citi Field for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic held at Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017.

Field view of where the rink will be
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Field view of where the rink will be as the National Hockey League prepares Citi Field for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic held at Citi Field on Dec. 18, 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek during agame against Porzingis: Hornacek more comfortable this year
Hornets center Dwight Howard gets caught between Knicks Knicks lose on road without Porzingis, Hardaway
Jets' Bryce Petty threw for only 179 yards Bowles confident that Petty will improve
New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) Jets release veteran wide receiver Kerley
New York Giants safety Landon Collins looks on Collins says tweaked ankle is ‘sore,’ status uncertain
The Jets will decide this week on the Bowles has meeting with Wilkerson