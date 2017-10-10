For the Rangers on Tuesday, the saga of the evolving top six defensemen will have Nick Holden and Steven Kampfer on the third pair for the second consecutive game.

Head coach Alain Vigneault said the duo, who didn’t play either of the first two regular-season games, would start against St. Louis (3-0) ahead of Brendan Smith and Anthony DeAngelo. Smith, 28, who signed a four-year, $17.4-million contract during the summer, was benched for the 2-0 defeat of the Canadiens on Sunday. DeAngelo, 21, dressed Sunday but was used sparingly as a seventh blueliner.

“They weren’t perfect, but for the most part they competed real hard,” Vigneault said of Holden and Kampfer. “They waited for an opportunity and played well. What Smitty and Anthony have to do is get ready and stay ready, and when they get the opportunity, they’ve got to force me to keep them in the lineup. Right now on defense we’ve got eight guys who, in our estimation, can play in the NHL, so there’s good internal competition. We’re trying to win games.”

Captain Ryan McDonagh again will move to the right side and partner with Marc Staal. Kevin Shattenkirk, at first matched with McDonagh, pairs with Brady Skjei.

“Marc had been playing some pretty solid hockey, and Ryan is so good at adjusting, whether to defend or move the puck,” Vigneault said. “After the first period in Toronto (on Saturday, when the Leafs scored five goals), we had to do something with our D. They ended up being a good pair on Sunday, too.”

McDonagh and Shattenkirk each will play the point on one of the two power play units with four forwards.

Henrik Lundqvist, who made 34 saves in Sunday’s shutout, will make his fourth consecutive start.

The forward lines will be:

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Vesey-Kevin Hayes-Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner-J.T. Miller –Rick Nash

Paul Carey-David Desharnais-Adam Cracknell.