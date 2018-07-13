Rangers forward Cristoval “Boo’’ Nieves accepted his qualifying contract offer and signed a one-year deal worth $708,750, on Thursday, a team spokesman said. Steven Fogarty also accepted his qualifying offer, and signed a one-year deal worth $708,750, on July 3, the spokesman said.

Nieves, 24, played 28 games for the Rangers in 2017-18 and scored one goal with eight assists. He played 40 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford, scoring eight goals with 13 assists. Fogarty, 25, played one game for the Rangers and took a minor penalty. He played 63 games for Hartford and had nine goals and 11 assists.

Rangers restricted free agent forward Ryan Spooner has his arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 4.