Rangers agree to entry-level deal with 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist

Nils Lundkvist #64 practices before a scrimmage in New York Rangers Prospect Camp held at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Credit: James Escher

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
The Rangers Thursday announced the team has agreed to an entry-level contract with Swedish defenseman Nils Lundkvist, their 2018 first-round pick who was the Salming Trophy award winner in the Swedish Hockey League this season, given to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the league.

Lundkvist, 20, scored 14 goals with 18 assists (32 points) in 52 games season for Lulea of the SHL. A 5-11, 187-pound, righthanded shot, Lundkvist had five assists in three games for Sweden at the just completed World Championships.

He was the third of three first-round picks the Rangers had in 2018, along with forward Vitali Kravtsov and defenseman K’Andre Miller.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

