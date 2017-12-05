TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers worth NHL-high $1.5 billion, Forbes says

The Rangers lead the NHL for the third consecutive year.

Rangers players celebrate their 4-3 win in a

Rangers players celebrate their 4-3 win in a shootout against the Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26, 2017.

By The Associated Press
The Rangers are worth an NHL-high $1.5 billion as team values continue to rise, according to the latest estimate by Forbes.

In its annual list of franchise valuations, Forbes says the average NHL team is now worth $594 million, up 15 percent from a year ago. It comes on the heels of Bill Foley’s group paying $500 million for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who come in 14th among 31 teams.

The Rangers lead the NHL for the third consecutive year. After the Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs are second at $1.4 billion, the Montreal Canadiens third at $1.25 billion and the Chicago Blackhawks fourth at $1 billion.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins come in 10th at $650 million. The Arizona Coyotes are last at $300 million.

