GREENBURGH, N.Y. – Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday morning that players Igor Shesterkin and Pavel Buchnevich were involved in a car accident in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Davidson said Shesterkin, who was driving, suffered a non-displaced fracture of his rib and will be out for “a couple weeks’’ before he is re-evaluated. Buchnevich was "shaken up" according to Davidson but is OK overall and is listed as day-to-day.

Davidson said the players were driving when another vehicle made a U-turn and crashed into their car. Both players were wearing their seatbelts, and the airbags deployed.