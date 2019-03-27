BOSTON – In the closing moments of the March 19 game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Garden, as the Rangers tried desperately to score the tying goal, Pavel Buchnevich fired a shot from the high slot that Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard saved, prompting Buchnevich to collapse to the ice in frustration. The Red Wings would get an empty-net goal, and though Brendan Smith scored in the final seconds for the Rangers, the Blueshirts lost their fifth straight.

That left Buchnevich visibly distraught after the final buzzer.

“We’d just lost too much games at that point – five in a row, or something like that,’’ Buchnevich recalled Wednesday morning, after the Rangers held an optional morning skate before playing the Bruins in TD Garden. “I was just tired of losing… I just wanted to win that game. Losing every time is a downer.’’

As the Rangers play out the string, Buchnevich has been one of the team’s most productive players. The Russian winger entered Wednesday’s game with a career high 18 goals, with 15 assists for 33 points, in 58 games played. He had six goals and two assists in the 11 games prior to Wednesday.

Asked the reason for his improved play, Buchnevich pointed to his deployment lately on the No. 1 line, with top center Mika Zibanejad.

“We’re kind of similar players – I understand what he wants, he understands what I want,’’ Buchnevich said of Zibanejad.

Still just 23, Buchnevich is one of the young players who is still developing as the Rangers conclude the first full season of their all-out rebuild. And while things seem to be going well for him now, he doesn’t see this as a successful year for him, personally.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The full year? No. Of course, no,’’ he said. “I didn’t expect, before the season, I would (be a healthy scratch) four times, and play for a month on the fourth line. It’s hard. You expect for your season to – I got [43] points last season, I expect to beat those numbers, help the team to improve. I think I played well lately – the last, maybe, 15 games, or month-and-a-half. Tough start.’’

He hopes now to get to 20 goals for the season, though he hopes even more to reach 100 points for his career (he had 96 going into Wednesday). He frets about the fact he has fewer assists than goals, but said he thinks he and first-year coach David Quinn are finally on the same page.

“We’ve figured out, right now, with coach, what he wants from me, and what I can do,’’ he said.

"I think it’s just the evolution of any relationship,'' Quinn said of he and Buchnevich getting to know each other. "I mean, any time there’s a new coach, there’s a learning curve for the player and there’s a learning curve for the coach. I also brushed up on my Russian, so that might have helped the cause. He probably brushed up on his English a little bit more, so we met somewhere in the middle.''

Notes & quotes: LW Chris Kreider took part in the optional morning skate and said he is getting better, but he remained out of the lineup and is targeting Friday vs. St. Louis for his return. He said he took a hit early in the first period of Saturday’s game in Toronto and injured his hip, and then his back started bothering him… D Marc Staal (lower body) also remained out of the lineup. F Connor Brickley entered the lineup, replacing Boo Nieves.