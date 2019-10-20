Pavel Buchnevich started the season as the right wing on the first line, with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and that lasted four games, until coach David Quinn dropped Buchnevich to the second line for Friday’s game in Washington, and promoted Chris Kreider to the top line in an effort to get him going.

On Sunday, Buchnevich was playing on a third line at the start of the game, and by the end of the first period, he had dropped to the fourth line. But Quinn put him back on the third line late in the second period, and Buchnevich was on that line when Jesper Fast tipped in Jacob Trouba’s shot for the first Rangers goal. Buchnevich finished the game on the third line, and was one of the Rangers’ better players at the end.

“I thought he got out of the gate slowly,’’ Quinn said of Buchnevich. “I thought he struggled early on, so I made some changes. And probably because of penalty situations, I ended up putting him out there [with the third line], and he looked like he had a little bit more energy. So I put him back on the spot that he started, and I thought he had a good last 25, 30 minutes.’’

Quinn also benched defenseman Brady Skjei for a significant chunk of the second period.

“We’re looking for more out of him,’’ Quinn said of Skjei. “He’s got to play better, he’s got to be more consistent.’’

Notes & quotes: While Quinn moved people around within the lineup, he kept the same game roster as Friday, meaning Greg McKegg was the lone scratch. The coach did change up his defense pairs, though, putting rookie Adam Fox on the top pair with Marc Staal, and putting Skjei on a third pair with Tony DeAngelo… The Rangers return to action Tuesday at the Garden against Arizona.