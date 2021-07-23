Rangers GM Chris Drury couldn’t wait for the television cameras to come on before he started making moves Friday. Hours before the NHL entry draft kicked off on ESPN2, Drury got the night started by trading top line right wing Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues, in exchange for forward Sammy Blais and a second round pick in the 2022 draft.

The trade came one day after Drury signed gritty forward Barclay Goodrow to a six-year, $21.85 million contract as part of his plan to make the Rangers a tougher team to play against next season.

Buchnevich, 26, enjoyed the finest season of his five-year NHL career in 2021, scoring 20 goals and a career-high 48 points in 54 games for the Rangers. After several years of up-and-down play, the Russian developed into a responsible two-way player this season, even becoming a first-unit penalty killer for the first time.

But as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, he was due for a significant raise over the prorated $3.5 million he earned in 2021. And with the Rangers needing to keep salary cap space open for potential contract extensions to players like Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox — as well as having space to potentially add a top-six forward this offseason — trading Buchnevich was a step Drury felt he needed to take.

Moving him also potentially opens a spot in the team’s top two forward lines for youngsters Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov to step into.

Buchnevich played 301 games for the Rangers, scoring 79 goals, with 116 assists (195 points) and 112 penalty minutes.

Blais, 25, a 6-2, 205-pounder who had career highs in goals (eight), assists (seven) and points (15) in 36 games for the Blues in 2021, profiles as a third- or fourth-line winger. In 119 career games for the Blues over parts of four seasons, he had 17 goals, 18 assists, and 44 penalty minutes.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Goodrow was introduced to the local media in a Zoom call Friday morning. He promised to give the Rangers the grit and toughness they are hoping to get from him.

"I'm not signing here to be a player that I'm not,’’ Goodrow said. "I'm not a guy who's going to score 30 goals, or put up a ton of points. I'm the guy who's going to be hard to play against, who's going to kill penalties, who's going to generate momentum for my team, who's going to stick up for his teammates, who's going to have leadership. I've learned what it takes to win at this level, and I know the mindset you need to have to win.’’

An abrasive 6-2, 203-pound forward, Goodrow was a key third line player for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they captured their second consecutive Stanley Cup earlier this month.

But with the Lightning way over the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap, the 28-year-old, unrestricted free agent to be knew he would not be returning to Tampa after the season. On Saturday, the Rangers dealt a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 to the Lightning in exchange for the right to negotiate with him before free agency begins July 28.

Goodrow, who got a $3.64 million average annual salary and a 15-team no-trade clause for the length of his deal, said he wanted to sign with the Rangers and never saw the need to go to free agency and talk to other teams.

"It was a pretty easy decision,’’ he said. "The Rangers, with such a storied franchise, the history here, the city — as soon they showed a little bit of interest, I think that's, that's all I needed. I was very excited at the possibility of joining this team, right from the beginning.’’